Brother attacks sister and younger brother with knife over family dispute

In a shocking incident, a man attacked his sister and younger brother with a knife, seriously injuring both, allegedly out of anger because they had come home to meet their father. The incident took place on October 30 around 4:30 p.m. in the Qaziwada area of Bhadkal Gate. Based on a complaint filed by Javed Khizar (34), police have registered a case against Irshad Khizar (40) at the City Chowk police station.