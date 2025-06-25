Brother-in-law held for stealing gold worth Rs 1.64 lakh

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A man was arrested for stealing 20 grams of gold jewellery worth Rs 1.64 lakh during a housewarming event in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. A case was registered against an unknown person at MIDC police station on June 23.

The theft took place on June 17 at the residence of Abudar Dastgir Pathan. The accused, Mehraj Pathan (20,Ranjangaon Shenpunji), was caught after he attempted to sell the jewellery to a jeweller who informed the police. During the investigation, police traced the accused with the help of crime branch officers. The operation was conducted under police sub-inspector Pravin Wagh, along with his team. Further investigation is underway.