Brother-in-law steals gold jewellery of sister-in-law

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Taking advantage of the relatives gathered during a housewarming ceremony, a brother-in-law stole gold jewellery (weighing 2 tolas) belonging to his elder sister-in-law (brother’s wife). The incident took place on June 23 at Pawannagar in the Ranjangaon area. During the investigation, the Crime Branch team arrested the brother-in-law and recovered the stolen gold ornaments, said the Senior Police Inspector (PI, Crime Branch) Sambhaji Pawar.

The accused has been identified as Mehraj Dastagir Pathan (20). The complainant, Abuzar Dastagir Pathan (Pawannagar, Ranjangaon Shenpunji), had lodged a complaint on June 23 at the MIDC Waluj Police Station regarding the theft of gold ornaments weighing about 2 tolas (approximately 20 grams). The theft had actually occurred on June 17 during a housewarming event at the complainant’s new home, where many relatives had gathered.

Amidst the chaos of the ceremony, Mehraj Pathan stole nearly 20 grams of gold jewellery belonging to his sister-in-law. After the case was registered, a parallel investigation was launched by a Crime Branch team consisting of PSI Pravin Wagh and his team comprising constables Balu Lahare, Vijay Nikam, Vijay Bhanuse, Manohar Gite, Krishna Gayake, and Rupali Rane. The investigation revealed that the brother-in-law was indeed the culprit, after which police detained the accused and recovered the stolen jewellery.

A jeweller's suspicion unravels the crime

The accused had gone to a jeweller to sell the stolen ornaments. However, the jeweller grew suspicious about the source of the gold and contacted the Crime Branch team. Based on this tip-off, the Crime Branch raided the location, detained the accused, and found the stolen jewellery in his possession, sources said.