Brothers and sisters delighted by 11 gold, 52 silver rakhis

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The sacred bond of Raksha Bandhan sparkled with gold and silver at Mahavir Bhavan, where the Vardhaman Shwetambar Sthanakwasi Jain Shravak Sangh hosted a lively community celebration on Sunday. A special lucky draw for 11 gold and 52 silver rakhis stole the spotlight, drawing around 350 siblings to tie knots of love, affection, and protection.

The event began in the morning under the guidance of Uppravartini Sumanprabhaji M.S., Swarnashreeji M.S., and Adithana 7. Separate seating was arranged for brothers and sisters, who were each given rakhis before performing Jain chanting rituals. Sisters tied rakhis to their brothers, followed by sweet distribution. Lucky draw winners received gold and silver rakhis. Spiritual leaders highlighted the festival’s significance. The celebration was led by Shravak Sangh president Jhumberlal Pagaria, Chaturmas Committee president Mithalal Kankaria, joint secretary Dilip Mugdia, women’s president Bharti Bagre, and the Parmeshti Group.

Caption: Brothers and sisters gathered at Mahavir Bhavan for the community Raksha Bandhan celebration.