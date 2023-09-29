Brothers clash during Ganpati Visarjan

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two brothers violently clashed with each other during the Aarti of Lord Ganesha during the Ganesh Visarjan in N-6 Cidco area on Thursday evening. They even clashed when brought to the Cidco police station and manhandled a lady PSI and a policeman. Four cases including two by the brothers and two by the police were registered in this incident.

Police said, the families of Luv Subhash Rana (32, N-6) and his brother had a dispute. On September evening, Sunny went to Luv’s house and attacked him with a knife. Later, both the families went to the police station. The police registered a case against Sunny.

Meanwhile, Luv, Sunny and their wives were creating ruckus at the police station and started fighting with each other. PSI Nishigandha Mashke, Bhagyashri Shinde and others tried to convince them, but the accused manhandled them. The police lodged two cases against the accused.