Brothers-in-law violently clash on road

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two brothers-in-law violently clashed with each other over old rivalry with sharp weapons near Cidco Bus Stand area on July 21 evening. A case has been registered with Cidco MIDC police station.

Police said, Ankush Patharkar (Shree Residency, Pisadevi) was attacked by his brother-in-law Gajanan Deshpande (N-5, Cidco) near Cidco Bus Stand over old rivalry with a knife. Patharkar’s right hand was wounded in the attack. On receiving the information, Deshpande’s wife also rushed near Saraswat Bank in Cidco. She asked Ankush about the quarrel. Then Ankush, Ganesh Patharkar and Nitin Khangade abused and beat her. A case in this regard has been registered with Cidco MIDC police station.