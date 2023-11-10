Brothers suffering same pain should unite together

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Maratha reservation leader Manoj Jarange Patil, on Friday, has appealed to the dhangars (shepherds), Muslims and Maratha community members, to stop running after the community leaders. He suggested they unite with each other for the welfare and the future of our wards and through active participation get the demands fulfilled.

Patil has been undergoing treatment in the city's private hospital since November 2. His health is improving and has announced on going on a state tour after Diwali.

While speaking to media persons on Friday morning, Manoj Patil said that the state government has assured of granting reservation to the Maratha community in two months.

It is learnt that the state government will be handing over a written bond mentioning the action being taken to grant reservation to Patil. The delegation will be arriving in the city to present the bond. However, the date of visit is being revised frequently. When his attention was drawn towards it, Patil said, “The Chief Ministers Office (CMO) has telephoned me hinting at the visit of the delegation to the city. The state government is busy for the last two to three days in various works. This could be the reason why the delegation has not come to the city. However, if it is intentional and playing with the community then we will have to think in a different way.”

Meanwhile, a demand that the honour of performing pooja of Vithal-Rukmai on Kartik Ekadashi should be given to Manoj Patil is gaining momentum, for the past few days. Reacting to it, the Maratha leader said, “It is the emotions of the community men. I respect them. Since the demand, I am feeling like I have performed the pooja with my hands.”

Patil was informed that the registration of Kunbi is also being found in the Maratha community as well as other communities. Hence they should also be given reservation or what?

Manoj Patil said, “The minister Chhagan Bhujbal should give answer to this question. However, I personally feel all of them having Kunbi registration in the documents are eligible for the reservation.”

Government to stop entertaining OBC leaders

Patil also said that the state government should stop entertaining OBC leaders and do not ignore the Maratha reservation. Now, the Maratha community should be given reservation to all before December 24.