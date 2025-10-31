Brutal murder of woman shocks Ladsawangi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Panic gripped the Ladsawangi area after a missing woman was found murdered in the forested hills of Anjandoh on Thursday afternoon.

Farmers grazing cattle near the Anjandoh–Lohgad road spotted the body and alerted the Karmad police. A dog squad and forensic team rushed to the spot for investigation. Police identified the deceased as Kantabai Somde (45), a resident of Adgaon Sark. Investigators confirmed that she was killed by slitting her throat. The probe is being conducted under the supervision of DySP Pooja Nangre, with PI Samratsing Rajput, Bharat Nikalje, Dilip Chaure, Sanjay Jagtap, and Raju Meher on the investigation team. Kantabai is survived by her husband, two sons, and a daughter. Police said the case registration process continued till late Thursday night.