B.Sc., nursing students arrested for luring, extorting men via gay dating app

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A gang of educated youth has been arrested for extorting men using fake profiles on a gay dating app.

The Daulatabad police nabbed three accused Rahul Khandekar (20), Ayush Late (21), and Shivam Pawar (24) from Wadgaon Kolhati. According to the police, all are students, pursuing B.Sc. and nursing courses. The racket came to light after a hotel owner from Daulatabad filed a complaint. The victim was lured via the “Wall App,” taken to a remote location, assaulted, and blackmailed with a video threatening to expose his sexual identity unless he transferred money. Based on bike descriptions, police traced and arrested the accused within hours. DCP Nitin Bagate has urged victims to report such incidents, assuring complete confidentiality. He also warned citizens not to trust suspicious dating apps.

More victims suspected

So far, five victims have been identified, and police believe there may be many more who were duped through the app. DCP Bagate urged such individuals to come forward, assuring them of confidentiality. He also warned the public against trusting dubious dating platforms.