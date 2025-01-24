BSE and MAGIC join hands to support startups

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) has partnered with MAGIC to help startups in smaller cities and promote public investment through stock exchanges. The announcement came during the visit of the deputy general manager of BSE Riddhesh Shah, to MAGIC.

BSE has created a platform following SEBI rules to provide a structured system for startups and investors. This platform helps startups organize their operations and get listed on the exchange. Since its launch in December 2018, the Startup Listing Platform has supported eligible startups in raising funds from the market. During his visit Shah highlighted the importance of helping startups grow, encouraging innovation, and the role of incubation centers in supporting new businesses. He assured that the collaboration with MAGIC would enhance opportunities for startups to benefit from the platform. Director of MAGIC Mr. Ashish Garde explained the organization’s work to assist startups and create local opportunities. He shared how MAGIC encourages innovation and entrepreneurship in the region. The event also included participation from the founder of mentor My Board Divya Momaya, executive member of CMIA Rishikesh Jaju and CA Priyanka Jaju and Charmi Momaya. Shah appreciated MAGIC’s efforts in supporting startups and innovation, calling the partnership a positive step toward strengthening the startup ecosystem.