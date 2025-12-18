BSP-MIM to ally in state municipal corporation elections!

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a surprising development, there is a strong possibility of a new political alignment emerging in the upcoming municipal elections in the state. Rapid developments are underway regarding a potential alliance between the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (MIM). Against this backdrop, senior party leaders from the state are currently stationed in Delhi for intensive discussions.

Mukul Sonawane, the BSP’s state general secretary and Marathwada zone in-charge, said that talks with BSP supremo Mayavati are expected to take place by Friday, after which a final decision will be made.

Sonawane said that the party workers are in favor of forming an alliance with MIM for the municipal elections. However, BSP does not make unilateral decisions. Hence, a delegation of about 20 members, including Sonawane, state president Advocate Sunil Dongre, Maharashtra in-charge former MP Rajaram, Pandit Borde, and others, is stationed in Delhi for discussions with Mayawati. Mayavati has scheduled a meeting on Friday (December 19) to deliberate on the matter.

For the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) elections, BSP is preparing to field candidates independently on 32 seats. If the alliance with MIM materialises, BSP expects to win at least 45 seats, Sonawane expressed optimism. So far, there have been no formal talks with MIM regarding the alliance. Once Mayavati gives the green signal, they will start discussions with MIM state president and former MP Imtiaz Jaleel.

Meanwhile, Bhim Army chief and MP Chandrashekhar Azad has proposed an alliance in Maharashtra. However, due to limited strength in the state, BSP has currently chosen MIM as its preferred ally for the municipal corporation elections. As of now, BSP has not distributed nomination forms to aspirants for the CSMC or other municipal corporations elections in the state.

Sonawane added that the future strategy will be decided based on the decision Mayavati makes tomorrow regarding the alliance.