BSP nominates 5 candidates from district
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 24, 2024 11:40 PM2024-10-24T23:40:02+5:302024-10-24T23:40:02+5:30
The Bahujan Samaj Party(BSP) has announced candidates for five assembly constituencies in the district. They are as follows: 1) Aurangabad Central - Vijay Bachke, 2) Aurangabad West - Kunal Landge, 3) Aurangabad East - Shital Nikhalje, 4) Phulambri - Amol Pawar, 5) Sillod - Sanghpal Sonwane. This information was provided by Mukund Sonwane, the state general secretary and Marathwada in-charge of BSP.