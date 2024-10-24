BSP nominates 5 candidates from district

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Bahujan Samaj Party(BSP) has announced candidates for five assembly constituencies in the district. They are as follows: 1) Aurangabad Central - Vijay Bachke, 2) Aurangabad West - Kunal Landge, 3) Aurangabad East - Shital Nikhalje, 4) Phulambri - Amol Pawar, 5) Sillod - Sanghpal Sonwane. This information was provided by Mukund Sonwane, the state general secretary and Marathwada in-charge of BSP.