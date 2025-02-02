Buddhist Monks conduct charity walk in Satara

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A charity walk (Chárika) by the Bhikkhu Sangha (Buddhist monks) was held in the Satara area on Sunday.

Families including Alka Pathare, Savita Salve, Sangita Salve, and Sunanda Meghe made donations, offering food, fruits, essential items, and financial assistance to the monks. Rahul Adhave, Anand Shinde, Jagdish Birare, Samrat Dhole, Dhammasevak Ashok Tingote, and Ramesh Magare played key roles in organizing the event.

(Photo Caption: Devotees gathered in Satara as the Bhikkhu Sangha conducted their charity walk on Sunday.)