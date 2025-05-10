Buddhist stupas in Deccan developed due to public support

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “The Deccan region is rich in prosperity and the development of Buddhist stupas was due to the public support and royal patronage there,”, asserted Dr Shrikant Ganvir, a history researcher.

The Gautam Buddha Study Centre (GBSC) and the Department of Pali and Buddhism of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University celebrated the 2,569th birth anniversary of Gautam Buddha on Saturday. Registrar Dr. Prashant Amritkar was the chairman.

Dr Shrikant Ganvir, a historian from 'Deccan College', gave a lecture on 'Buddhist Architecture in the Deccan Region'.

Dr Shrikant Ganvir said that the concept of stupas in India, its global importance and the difference between stupas of North India and Deccan stupas were explained.

Registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar also spoke. Sachin Khandare conducted the proceedings of the programme while Dr. Shashank Sonawane proposed a vote of thanks.

Centre Director Dr Sunil Narwade, Dr Sanjay Paikrao, Dr Chandrakant Kokate, Dr Anand Ubale, Dr Ashok Pawar, Dr. Balasaheb Ambhore and others were present.