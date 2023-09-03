Buddhists support Maratha agitation

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

“The Maratha agitation initiated by the agitators in a peaceful manner was tried to curb by executing inhumane lathi charge on them. Be prepared to show their place in the upcoming elections to those who tried to curb this agitation. The Buddhists have full support to the Maratha reservation agitation”, assured the great grandson of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and the president of the Buddhist Society of India Rajratna Ambedkar. He had come to the city to attend the Maratha - Bauddha Samajik Ekya Parishad here on Sunday. However, due to the lathi charge on the Maratha agitators, the Parishad was canceled and he went to meet the victims at Antarwali Sarati.

Speaking to the reporters Ambedkar said, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar had given his support for the Maratha reservations. Hence, we have a similar stand that he had. Personally, I don’t take the benefit of the reservation but I support the reservations. The community that is fighting for reservation, it will have the full support of the Ambedkar family. The agitators were beaten up inhumanely and hence there is a question that arises Is there a law and order situation in the country? This is not an indication that the dictatorship is rising in the country, but the Peshwai is raising its head again.

Presently, the people in power are talking about changing the constitution. Thus, we can understand their stand on democracy very clearly. The upcoming elections will not be between the political parties but between ‘Manusmruti’ and the ‘Constitution’. The prime minister has started cashless transactions, but still, the country has not risen above corruption. The country needs to be casteless instead of cashless to accomplish development, Ambedkar mentioned.

Jaiprakash Narnavare, Siddharth Shingare, Akash Kharat, Sumesh Narnavare, and others were present.