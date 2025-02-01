Budget Reaction 1

The union Budget 2025-26 sets the stage for India’s economic growth with a strong emphasis on skill development, entrepreneurship, and innovation. A Rs 10,000 crore Fund of Funds for startups, along with support for first-time entrepreneurs, will strengthen the startup ecosystem. National Centres of Excellence and an AI Centre for Education will equip youth with future-ready skills, promoting job creation and enhancing India’s global innovation standing.

- Ashish Garde, vice president, Maharashtra Economic Development Council and director, MAGIC

----------------------------------(BOX)--------------------------

Focus on rural devp, MSMEs

The union Budget prioritises agriculture, along with MSMEs and exports, with an emphasis on rural development through the Agricultural District programme. Support for MSMEs includes increased credit guarantees, higher loan limits, and customised credit cards for microenterprises. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar must advocate for inclusion in the 50 tourist destinations list, a Centre of Excellence, and a share in urban infrastructure funds to strengthen regional development.

Mukund Kulkarni, president, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar First

----------------------------------(BOX)--------------------------

Budget for Viksit Bharat

The finance minister’s budget will drive India toward Viksit Bharat by boosting spending power through income tax cuts. Increased demand will propel manufacturing and job creation. Support for innovation, exports, MSMEs, and startups will strengthen India’s global competitiveness. The government’s priorities, including economic growth, inclusive development, and industrial support, aim to make India a manufacturing powerhouse.

Rishi Bagla, deputy chairman, CII Western Region