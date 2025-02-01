Budget Reaction five

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 1, 2025 09:35 PM2025-02-01T21:35:02+5:302025-02-01T21:35:02+5:30

The union Budget strengthens MSMEs by raising investment and turnover limits, allowing more businesses to access

MSME Boost

The union Budget strengthens MSMEs by raising investment and turnover limits, allowing more businesses to access government benefits. Doubling credit guarantees eases financing challenges, fueling growth and job creation. A reformed regulatory framework fosters entrepreneurship, enabling MSMEs to expand and contribute to sustainable economic progress, reinforcing their role as key drivers of India’s economy.----------------(Mihir Saundalgekar, Treasurer, CMIA)

