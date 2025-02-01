Budget Reaction four

----------------------------------(BOX)--------------------------

Industry Push

The union Budget 2025-26 drives industrial growth with key reforms. MSME credit guarantees rise to Rs 10 crore, while startups gain a Rs 10,000 crore fund. Five National Skill Centers will boost workforce capabilities. Women entrepreneurs receive up to Rs 2 crore in loans. Infrastructure, toy manufacturing, and lithium battery sectors benefit from strategic investments, strengthening India’s economic foundation.----------------(Chetan Raut, President, MASSIA)

MSME Support

The budget highlights the need for strong fund inflows to promote import substitution and benefit local MSMEs. While schemes offer loans for new industries, banks remain hesitant toward small businesses while favoring large corporations. A standardized procedure for MSME funding is crucial. The income tax relief up to Rs 12 lakh per annum is a welcome step, easing financial burdens for many.-------------------(Vasant Waghmare,President Industrial Association Waluj)