Budget Reaction three

Economic Boost

The union Budget 2025-26 enhances tax relief, raising the exemption limit from Rs 7 lakh to Rs 12 lakh, boosting middle-class spending and MSME growth. The government ensures 100% procurement of oilseeds at guaranteed prices, benefiting farmers. Interest-free credit for fisheries rises to Rs 5 lakh. Infrastructure investments and research incentives drive industrial expansion and economic progress.----------------(Kishor Shitole Chairman Deogiri Nagari Sahakari Bank)

Tax Relief

The union Budget 2025 brings much-needed relief to the middle class, easing the long-standing tax burden. Revised tax slabs and rationalized deductions increase disposable income, boosting financial security. Simplified compliance measures further ease taxpayer concerns. These reforms reflect the government’s commitment to reducing financial stress and supporting economic growth.---------------------(Sharad Landge, The Tax Practitioners Association, Aurangabad)