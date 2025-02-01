Budget Reaction two

The union Budget 2025-26 strengthens exports as a key driver of India’s growth. The Export Promotion Mission and BharatTradeNet enhance global competitiveness, while MSMEs, contributing 45% of exports, gain vital support. Measures like improved export credit access, cross-border factoring, and reduced non-tariff barriers empower MSMEs to expand globally, fueling economic growth.--------------(Rushikesh Jaju, Head, Trade Facility Cell, CMIA)

Growth Vision

The union Budget 2025 paves the way for inclusive growth, focusing on agriculture, MSMEs, startups, and salaried professionals. Key initiatives include the New Direct Tax Bill, MSME reclassification, and customs duty exemptions for medical tourism and electric vehicles. The budget also eases compliance, offering extended tax return revisions and TCS removal, fostering economic growth.----------------(Atharveshraj Nandawat, Honorary Secretary, Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture)

Industrial Growth

The union Budget 2025-26 outlines a robust plan for India’s industrial growth, focusing on investment, infrastructure, and MSME development. A Rs1.5 lakh crore allocation in interest-free loans and Rs1 lakh crore Urban Challenge Fund will boost industrial zones and logistics hubs. Initiatives to promote Global Capability Centers and integration into global supply chains will enhance India’s global market standing, with a special focus on Marathwada.--------------------(Arpit Save, President, CMIA)