Budget Reactions 1

The budget promoted Medical Tourism through the 'Heal in India' programme with a mandate of 'Seva' coupled with 'Atithi Devo Bhava'. Besides, establishing 200 Day Care Cancer Centres at district hospitals and adding 10,000 educational seats in medical colleges will support this programme. It will foster economic growth, create employment and attract investments in the sector. This will enable promote India as a global healthcare destination. – Nagarjun Ragade, Ph.D Scholar in England.

The infrastructure status to hotels will boost tourism

The connecting of 120 new air destinations and the development of 50 tourist spots with infrastructure status for associated hotels will boost tourism. The easing of e-visas, particularly for Buddhist sectors, is very encouraging. India has world-class hospitals and great potential in medical tourism. Mudra loans will support startups and entrepreneurs in expanding homestay offerings. Intensive skill development programmes in Institutes of Hospitality Education will also create ample job opportunities. – Sunit Kothari, Chairman Civil Aviation Committee-ATDF.