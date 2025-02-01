Budget reactions second

Rise in medical seats to bridge doctor-patient gap

Dr Sushma Soni (past president, IDA branch): I welcome the plan of 75,000 medical seats to be increased in a five-year tenure. This initiative can help bridge the doctor-patient gap, particularly in underserved areas. However, alongside increasing seats, we must ensure robust faculty recruitment, infrastructure development, well-equipped teaching hospitals and quality medical training to produce competent doctors.

A focus on postgraduate seats will facilitate the expert doctors and the reach of common people to such healthcare professionals in cities and in rural healthcare centres.

Great relief to salaried class

CA Rupali Bothara (city branch chairperson, ICAI): In the budget presented today, income up to Rs 12 lakh has been exempted from income tax, which has given great relief to the middle class. There has been no change in capital gains tax. The tax deduction limit for senior citizens has been increased to Rs 1 lakh. By allowing 100 per cent FDI in the insurance sector, there will be a lot of competition in the insurance sector and the ultimate benefit will be to the insured.

Budget for developing nation

Shirish Boralkar (president, BJP city-district unit): The budget is an important step towards developing India. This budget provides relief to citizens from all walks of life, including the poor, middle class, farmers, youth, women and students. The middle class has been given a lot of relief in income tax specially.

TV prices to come down by Rs 200

Ajay Shah (Senior Vice President, Maharashtra CAT): The effects of the budget will be seen in the next 5 years. It is being shown on the channels that TVs will become cheaper. However, the prices will come down by a maximum of Rs 200. However, TVs, mobiles will become cheaper, this is a popular announcement in the budget. This affects the turnover for the next two months. Consumers think that prices will come down a lot. But, this is not happening.