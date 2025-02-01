Budget reactions three

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The union Budget was presented today with sops and schemes aimed at boosting the country’s economy. It focuses on taxation reforms, foreign investment and trade, green energy, infrastructure, agriculture and digital economy development. This newspaper spoke to people from industries, finance, medicine, politics, education, society and experts on the budget.

Budget provides relief to middle class

MLC Satish Chavan: Giving relief to farmers, labourers and the middle class, the Gentral Government presented the budget with the motto of ''Sarvajan Hitay.'' This budget will not only accelerate development but also boost agricultural income. The limit of Kisan Credit Card for farmers has been increased from Rs 3 lakhs to Rs 5 lakhs. The Government has given a big gift to the middle class by making income up to twelve lakhs tax-free.

Construction sector benefits indirectly

Pramod Khairnar (chairman, Maharashtra CREDAI) : There is no big announcement for the construction sector directly in the budget. Still, this sector will benefit indirectly. Some measures have been announced for the expansion of the affordable housing sector. In this, it has been decided to complete 40,000 housing units in the financial year 2025-2026. This will benefit those families who despite taking loans to purchase flats in apartments, are forced to live on rent due to the fact that the apartments are not completed on time. To give a boost to rental housing, the decision to increase the TDS limit applicable on rent from Rs 2.40 lakh to Rs 6 lakh is a positive development.