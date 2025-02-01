Budget Reactions Two

The number of people filing income tax returns will increase, resulting in higher revenue for the government. This is nothing but a clear deception in broad daylight. Like the past 3-4 budgets, grand claims have been made, but what about their implementation? Farmers, traders, and common citizens are disappointed. A loan waiver for farmers was expected, yet there is nothing concrete about the minimum support price for agricultural produce. — Dr Kalyan Kale, MP, Congress

What did Marathwada get?

In the railway budget, a good financial provision has been made for the construction of new railway lines across India, as well as for doubling and gauge conversion. Besides, funds have been allocated for improving traffic signals, renewing railway tracks for passengers, and for bridges, tunnels, and the remaining railway electrification. What Marathwada has received will soon be revealed. -- Anant Borkar, President, Marathwada Railway Action Committee.

No clarity on the railway budget?

The country is set to get 25,000 km of new railway lines, 80 Vande Bharat trains, and 248 km of metro routes. In the last ten years, the metro network has been expanded by 900 km. Overall, Marathwada continues to be neglected. Public representatives have no interest in railway development. The budget by the Finance Minister also depicts a reduction in the importance of the Railway Minister.-- Vilaschandra Kabra, President, Rail Parishad.