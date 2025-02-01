Budget Reactions

Developing 50 tourism sites in partnership with the State Government is good. The UDAN scheme which will enhance the regional connectivity to 120 new destinations should include Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) as it is a loss-making destination for air connectivity. Granting a Mudra loan for homestays is also a welcoming decision. Under the streamlining of e-visa facilities, granting 5-year-multiple entry visas for overseas tourists will encourage them to visit India repeatedly. – Jaswant Singh, Tourism Expert.

Relief to genuine taxpayers

The budget has relieved lakhs of salaried class (all middle-class) taxpayers in the region. Earlier, the savings were to be done to avail rebates and concessions which is now a thing of the past as the new tax regime will levy zero tax till Rs 12.75 lakh. Besides, persons having a salary of Rs 15 lakh and above were to pay a 30 per cent tax which has now been extended to Rs 24 lakh limit. An extension in the income limit of Rs 8 lakh would also have relieved EWS students. -- Rafeeq Pathan, Chartered Accountant.

Rural Prosperity on Cards

PMDDKY scheme will be a boon for farmers from 100 districts with low agricultural productivity. It will encourage them to adopt crop diversification, implement sustainable agricultural practices and also augment post-harvest storage at rural level. Rural Prosperity and Resilience programme will be launched in partnership with the state. Moreover, the scheme will generate ample opportunities for farmers in rural areas and help prevent their migration towards the urban sector. – Dinesh M Pawar, Progressive Farmer.