Budget welcome step for skill development & education: VC

There is a substantial provision in the budget for the higher education department, Pradhan Mantri Uchcha Shikshan Protshaan Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Research Fellowship, Digital India e-Learning, Research, UGC, AICTE. The budget is an inspiration for the education sector and the empowerment of the youth towards realising their true potential. Perhaps for the first time, there is a description in the budget about upskilling teachers and improving the quality of teaching in general. It will encourage youth for inclusively learning. The budget is a welcome step for the education sector.

(Dr Pramod Yeole, VC, Bamu)