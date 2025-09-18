Build career in field of choice: Brig Anup Barbare

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “I dreamt of joining the army when I was in 8th standard. To fulfil that dream, I shaped myself accordingly. When you work in a field you genuinely love, you can enjoy your work throughout your life,” said Brigadier Anup Barbare, emphasising the importance of pursuing a career in a field one is passionate about.

He was speaking at a special lecture organised at Rukmini Auditorium by MGM University for National Cadet Corps (NCC) members and first-year engineering students recently. Brigadier Anup Barbare also interacted with students.

Commanding Officer of the 51 Maharashtra Battalion, Col Suneel Reddy, Registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar, faculty members, NCC cadets, and numerous students.

Brigadier Barbare said that parents and teachers are the ones who shape us. "We should never forget them and remain grateful to them," he added.