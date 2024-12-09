Builder attacked over land dispute

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A stabbing incident occurred in Vadgaon village when a builder was attacked with a knife after questioning the suspension of work at a plot. The incident was reported at MIDC Waluj Police Station based on Solpure's complaint on Sunday.

The builder has been identified as Govind Solpure, a plot business owner, who was informed by worker Satish Honegaonkar that work had been stopped at Plot No. 8 in Vadgaon . Solpure arrived at the site and confronted Dinesh Dudhat, Salve, and another unidentified person. They claimed ownership of the land and demanded the work stop. A verbal argument broke out between Solpure and Dinesh. After Solpure pushed Dinesh, Dinesh became enraged and threatened, “I will kill you.” He then retrieved a knife from his car and attacked Solpure, leaving him severely injured. Solpure is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital. Based on his complaint, police have registered a case against Dinesh. API Arvind Shinde is investigating the case.