Builder booked for denying selling house to man because of caste

Aurangabad, Jan 11:

A builder and his staff were booked with Chikalthana Police Station under the Atrocities Act for refusing to sell their house to a man citing the reason that he belongs to the backward class.

The accused are Bhaishri Builders’ Somani, Jain, Makrand Deshpande, Yogesh Nimgude and Sagar Gaikwad. Complainant adv Mahendra Panditrao Gandle wanted to buy a house.

So, he along with his relatives had gone to Bhaishri Builder's Aksharban Phase 2 in Hirapur on January 7 to see the house. He liked the corner row-house there. So, he met Sagar Gaikwad one of the staff members and asked for the prices of the row house. Gaikwad told him that the price of the house was Rs 30 lakh. When asked about his caste, Gandle said that he was from a backward class.

After that, Gaikwad said his employers had decided not to sell houses of this site to his (Gandle) caste people. The employee informed the complainant that the houses are being sold to only Jains, Marathas and a separate site for backward class people was developed at Jhalta Phata.

The complainant took the mobile number of the sales executive and met him with his friend Someshwar Mudik at the office of Bhaishri Group at Kamgar Chowk.

The complainant informed that he would not get a house on Hirapur site. He lodged a complaint against the accused at Chikalthana Police Station, alleging that he and his highly educated family felt humiliated as they did get the house just because they belong to a backward caste.