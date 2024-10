Builder Bora injured seriously

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Pritesh Bora (40, Zambad Estate), a builder form the city sustained serious injured in a car accident.

According to details, Pritesh was going towards Pundliknagar on Shreyanagar to Shivshankar Colony road on his two-wheeler, at 4 pm, on September 27.

A car (MH 14 DT-4778) which was being driven rashly hit him near Balaji Mandir. The car driver fled from the spot after the accident. A case was registered against the driver at Jawaharnagar Police Station.