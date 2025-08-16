Building debris falls on pole, 40 houses without power

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Demolition work at Chikalthana took a dangerous turn on Saturday afternoon when part of a building collapsed onto a nearby electric pole and wires around 2 pm. Though no injuries were reported, the impact damaged two more poles, cutting power supply to nearly 40 homes. Residents were left in darkness and inconvenience as Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited(MSEDCL) teams rushed to the spot. Assistant engineer Pradeep Millas said repair work was underway and efforts were on to restore electricity by late evening.