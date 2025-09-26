Bull dies after being dragged by tractor trolley

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a shocking incident on September 24 around 6 pm at Jadhavwadi, a bull died after being brutally dragged tied to a tractor trolley. The accused have been identified as Yusuf Khan Ful Khan Pathan and his son Shafik Khan Pathan.

The case was reported by Om Ghodke. On the evening of September 24, he received information that a bull was being inhumanely dragged at Jadhavmandi. Om, along with his friend Vaibhav Sonwane, rushed to the scene. By the time they arrived, the bull had been left injured on the road and the accused had fled.

The red bull was lying on the street, and efforts were made to treat it. Unfortunately, due to the cruelty it endured, the animal had already died. Following the incident, Om lodged a complaint at Cidco Police Station, leading to a case being registered against Yusuf and Shafik.