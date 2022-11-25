Bull goes berserk in funeral procession

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

A bull went berserk during the preparation of a funeral procession in Sanjaynagar, Mukundwadi area on November 18. The bull injured five women in this attack. Of which, an old woman died in Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Thursday while undergoing treatment. A case of accidental death has been registered with Mukundwadi police station, said PI Brahma Giri. The deceased woman has been identified as Malanbai Bhavrao Jadhav (65, Kadrabad, Aurangabad).

Police said, a woman died in Sanjaynagar, Mukundwadi area on November 18. The people and her relatives gathered for her funeral. When the preparations for the funeral procession was going on, a bull suddenly went mad and entered in the crowd and injured many people. The nearby residents managed to get control over the crazy bull and drove it away. After the incident, Malanbai was severely injured and was admitted to GMCH, where she died on Thursday afternoon. She is survived by three sons and two daughters-in-law.

With this incident, the issue of stray animals has once again came to the fore. Two days back, in all nine persons were bitten up by stray dogs. Apart, dogs running after the vehicles at night has become a usual sight in the city. The residents have demanded to the administration to resolve the issue of stray animals at once.