Bull swallows Rs 1 lakh mangalsutra; recovered after surgery

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A bull in Relgaon village, Sillod, swallowed a woman’s mangalsutra worth around Rs 1 lakh during Govardhan Puja on October 22. The family first hoped it would pass naturally, but after 14 days with no results, they sought veterinary help. Retired assistant Animal Husbandry officer Dr. G. L. Patewad performed a two-hour surgery on November 5, successfully removing the mangalsutra and saving the bull’s life. The procedure cost around Rs 10,000, and the Chilhare family expressed relief at the safe recovery of both the jewelry and the bull.