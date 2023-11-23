Bunty-Babli gets active in city

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a bizarre incident, a couple obtained a loan of Rs 10 lakh from a private finance company by submitting bogus documents (like Aadhar Cards, Salary Slips, Bank Statements, Employees Identity Cards of School etc). Pundaliknagar police station has booked the couple Siddharth Parkare and Lata Parkare after the regional head of Manappuram Finance Co. Vaibhav Saksule lodged the complaint against them.

According to the complaint, the company received an application for Rs 5 lakh loan on April 20. The fake papers were submitted in the name of Mohan Kharat (Bokud Jalgaon). He had claimed that he works in a school. The documents of the witness/guarantor in the loan were also fake.

It so happened that the applicant stopped repaying installments after a few months. Hence the company personnel went to the school where he was supposed to be working. They were shocked to learn that the default applicant does not work in the school.

On other hand, Lata also submitted fake documents in the name of Alka Sathe and obtained a loan of Rs 5 lakh. She has also submitted fake documents and did bogus signatures of the guarantor named as Anna Narwade (Chittegaon). Pundaliknagar police are investigating the case.