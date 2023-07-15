Bunty - Bubbly dupe investors of Rs 27.5L

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A fraudster duo duped 22 investors including a lady of Rs 27.50 lakh on the lure of giving a lucrative return of Rs 3 lakh on the investment of Rs 1 lakh and Rs 1.5 lakh on Rs 50,000 in an investment scheme. A case has been registered against this ‘Bunty - Bubbly’ cheaters' duo Akhil Dilip Sing alias Saurabh and Niharika Agrawal from Katni Madhya Pradesh with Cidco MIDC police station.

Police said, a 40-year-old used to invest in the share market. When she was doing an online class on investment, she received the information about Akhil Singh alias Saurabh. She contacted him and he told her that he is working with IIFL company. He gained her confidence and asked her to invest Rs 20,000 in the Double Dhama Scheme. She received returns of Rs 30,000 on her investment. He then encouraged her to start her own trading, investment and mutual funds business. She then started the business at Prozone Mall in July, 2021. Saurabh and Niharika visited her office and guided her about the business. He told her that his manager Niharika will look after the business and all the transactions will be done in cash.

Initially, Saurabh gave a scheme of lucrative returns as Rs 1 lakh returns on investment of Rs 30,000, Rs 1.5 lakh on Rs 50,000 and Rs 3 lakh on Rs 1 lakh. The friends and relatives of the lady invested in the scheme. In the beginning, Niharika personally came and gave the returns to the investors. In December, 2021, she introduced the Double Dhamaka Scheme, in which the investors were lured of double returns on investment. Initially, some investors were given the returns but later both the fraudsters neglected them and kept their mobile phones switched off. When realized that she has been taken on a ride, the lady lodged a complaint with the Cidco MIDC police station. API Shivaji Chaure is further investigating the case.