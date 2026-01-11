Burglar decamps with valuables after entering bungalow

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A thief entered an open bungalow and decamped with valuables worth Rs 1.47 lakh, including Rs 1 lakh in cash, an expensive mobile phone and other electronic items. The incident occurred around midnight on Friday at Patil Residency in the Cidco N-1 area.

According to the complaint filed by the informant, Pandurangrao Vitthalrao Patil (resident of Patil Residency), his peon Gangadhar had come to the house around 10 pm on January 9. While talking to him, Patil fell asleep, and Gangadhar left by pushing the door forward, leaving it open.

When Patil woke up around 1 am, he found his mobile phone and wristwatch missing. Further checks revealed that Rs 1 lakh in cash, an iPhone 15 Plus worth Rs 20,000, a Titan wristwatch, a mobile charger and a Sony speaker had been stolen from a cupboard. The thief also stole the mobile phone of driver Kailas Patil.

MIDC Cidco police have registered a case in this connection and further investigation is underway.