Burglars decamp with gold, diamond and platinum jewellery from Dashmeshnagar home

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Thieves broke into the house of Dr Mangala Borkar in Dashmesh Nagar and fled with nearly 9 tolas of gold, along with diamond and platinum jewellery. The theft came to light on Monday morning.

Dr. Borkar and her husband had left the city on July 18. They had entrusted a family friend, Kedar Parashar, to feed the aquarium fish and water terrace plants in their absence. When Parashar visited the house again on July 25 around 11.30 am, he found the main door lock broken. Inside, both bedrooms were ransacked, with broken locks and household items scattered. After returning on July 28, Dr. Borkar conducted a check and found several valuables missing. She reported the incident to the police. Assistant commissioner of police Dr. Ranjit Patil and police inspector Atul Yerme later inspected the scene.

CCTV system damaged, camera missing

The burglars also vandalised the CCTV setup and took away one of the cameras, possibly to destroy evidence. Police suspect the theft was pre-planned and are scanning nearby footage.