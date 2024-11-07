Burglars steal jewelry, cash during Diwali

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Burglars broke into a house while the family was away for Diwali, stealing mobile phones, gold jewelry and cash. The burglary was discovered on Tuesday morning.

Shobha Parameshwar Ithape (36) from Sant Dnyaneshwar Nagar M-2had gone to her village for Diwali. During her absence, thieves broke the lock and stole a 5-gram gold mangalsutra, silver jewelry, mobile phones, 8,000 rupees in cash, and a bank passbook. A case has been registered at the cidco police station.