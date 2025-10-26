Burglary at a locked house; Cash and laptop stolen

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A burglary took place at Tirupati Residency in the Cidco area, where unidentified thieves broke open the door of a locked house and stole cash and a laptop worth a total of Rs 23,000. The incident came to light on Friday, and a case has been registered at the Waluj MIDC Police Station.

According to the complaint, Shrikrishna Purushottam Pawar (age 28, resident of Flat No. 8, Tirupati Residency, CIDCO Metropolitan Area-1) works as a Senior Engineer at Verroc Engineering, Waluj MIDC. He had been issued a Dell company laptop by his employer.

On October 18, Pawar and his wife Tejal left for their native village, Devgaon Rangari, to celebrate Diwali. When they returned home on October 24 at around 9 am , they found the main door unlocked. Upon entering, they noticed that the bedroom balcony door was open and appeared to have been broken. Checking further, they found that the cupboard had been opened, and Rs 13,000 in cash along with a laptop worth Rs 10,000 had been stolen, a total loss of Rs 23,000.

After checking the CCTV footage, Pawar noticed that around 1 am on October 24, three unidentified persons were seen running out of the apartment compound. A case has been registered against the three unknown suspects, and further investigation is underway.