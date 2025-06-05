Burglary at Waluj

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Thieves broke into a house in Cidco Mahanagar 1, Waluj, and decamped with gold jewellery and cash worth Rs 47,200.

The incident occurred at the residence of Purushottam Tambe and was discovered early Thursday morning. According to the police complaint, the family had retired for the night after dinner. Tambe’s elderly parents were sleeping on the first floor with their room door left open. Around 6 a.m., Tambe’s wife noticed the iron cupboard had been forcibly opened and its contents ransacked. A 15-gram gold mohanmal, valued at Rs 43,200, along with Rs 4,000 in cash, was found missing. A case has been registered at the Waluj MIDC Police Station, and further investigation is underway.