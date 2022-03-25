Burglary by stealing keys hidden in footwear stand

Aurangabad, March 25:

Hiding the keys inside the footwear stand after locking the house proved costly for a family in Wadgaon-Kolhati as an unidentified thief stole the keys and decamped with Rs 60,000 in cash kept in the cupboard of the house. The incident took place on Tuesday.

According to police, Jayant Tandale runs a hotel in Waluj MIDC. His wife Archana Tandale is a teacher in a private school. As both parents remained out of the house, they used to keep the keys hidden inside the footwear stand to avoid inconvenience to other family members. On Tuesday, their son Omkar, who was alone at home, locked the house after his parents and brother left the house and hid the keys in the stand.

Archana Tandale returned home with her son Tushar at around 3.30 pm. Tushar noticed that the door was open. Archana then inspected the house and noticed that the cupboard was open and cash of Rs 60,000 was stolen. However the gold ornaments were in the cupboard. Tandale then registered a complaint in the MIDC Waluj police station and head constable Sukhdev Bhopale is further investigating the case.