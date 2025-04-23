Burglary in 3 hours; FIR delayed by 16 days

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A house in Arihantnagar was burgled within three hours after the family stepped out, with thieves escaping with nearly 7 tolas of gold and cash.

The incident took place on April 7, but Jawaharnagar Police registered the FIR only on April 22. Victim Anita Thakur (49), a private school clerk, returned home at 4.30 pm to find the main door broken. The stolen items included necklaces, chains, earrings, a bangle, a ring, and a Mohan Mala. Surprisingly, some gold was left untouched, and the cupboard was opened without damage.