Burglary in Mitmita: Thieves steal jewellery worth Rs 10 lakh from treasurer’s house

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Taking advantage of the Diwali holidays, burglars targeted the house of a treasurer in Disha Nisarg Society, Hashmi Park, Mitmita, and escaped with gold ornaments and cash worth over Rs 10 lakh. The incident occurred around midnight on Saturday (October 25), and a case has been registered at the Chhawani Police Station.

According to police, complainant Jaisingh Gomaladu (43) had locked his home and gone to his native village, Sanjjarpur Wadi, while his wife was visiting her maternal home in Kannad. On Sunday evening, house owner Ishwar Pawar noticed the gate lock broken and alerted Jaisingh. When he entered, both door locks were found broken and the house ransacked. Jaisingh rushed back and found gold jewellery and Rs 60,000 in cash missing. The burglars made away with a 30.5 gms gold chain, 19 gms necklace, three mangalsutras (15 gms), 4.5 gms chain, 3 gms tops, 5 gms necklace, 15.5 gms neckpiece, 8 gms earrings, and 6 gms gold ear tops all valued at over Rs 10 lakh. PSI Kakasaheb Nagwe is investigating the case.

3.5 tola jewellery stolen from woman’s purse in City Chowk

In another incident near Sarafa Road, just a few metres from City Chowk police station, a thief snatched gold ornaments weighing 3.5 tolas from a woman’s purse around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday (October 26). Complainant Kausar Patel (40, Deolai Chowk, Satara area), told police that she was shopping in City Chowk when her small purse containing two gold bangles (22 gms) and a necklace (12 gms) was stolen from her handbag amid the crowded market. City Chowk police have registered a case.

Household items were found scattered after burglars broke into a bungalow in Mitmita.