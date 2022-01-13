Burglary of Rs 75,000 at Harsul

Aurangabad, Jan 13:

Thieves broke into a locked house of a teacher and stole jewellery worth Rs 75,000 on January 12. A case was registered at Harsul police station.

According to police, Madhav Tukaram Mete (49, Chhatrapatinagar, Harsul) had gone out of town with his family on January 9. On January 12, Mete's neighbor Sunul Ghait informed him over the phone that the door of his house was open. Mete returned to the city and inspected the house and found that a gold chain worth Rs 70,000, gold wire worth Rs 4,500 were stolen. PSI Sheikh Rafique is investigating the case further.