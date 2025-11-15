Burglary suspect held in Pachod

The Pachod police arrested a key suspect in a major burglary at ‘Gurukripa Machinery & Hardware.’ Shop owner Santosh Navle had lodged a complaint on 22 October, reporting that thieves broke the shutter between 4.15 am and 5.15 am, stealing cash, copper wire, and other items worth over Rs 2.15 lakhs. Acting under SP Dr. Vinay Kumar Rathod, the crime branch analyzed CCTV footage, which showed five men arriving in a four-wheeler (MH-14-CX-8545), later traced to Shaikh Mohsin of Tuljabhavani Mandir, Beed. Mohsin was arrested on 13 November near Gandhinagar Power House, Beed, and confessed to the burglary along with accomplices Sheikh Arbaz alias Hanjya, Nehal Babu Momin, Momin Irfan alias Kacchu, and Sheikh Sikandar. Police recovered property worth Rs 4.58 lakhs; some items, including copper wire and an electric motor, were sold to Shaikh Rashid alias Mogya. Investigations revealed the gang’s involvement in other crimes. Mohsin was medically examined and handed over to Pachod police. The team, led by police inspector Vijaysing Rajput and police sub inspector Sudhir Mote, continues tracing the remaining gang members and stolen items.