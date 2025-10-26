Bus crashes into motorcycle; woman killed, husband critically injured

A speeding state transport bus collided with a couple’s motorcycle as they were crossing the road.

The woman was crushed under the wheels and died on the spot, while her husband sustained serious injuries. The accident occurred around 12 noon on Sunday at Rohilagad Phata on the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar–Beed highway. The deceased has been identified as Kamal Devghare (48), and the injured is her husband Shamarav Devghare (53), both residents of Varudi, Paithan Taluka. Shamarav Devghare, along with his wife Kamal, had gone to Dabhrul on Sunday morning on their motorcycle (MH-20-FB-3558) to attend a family gathering. After the event, they started returning home around 12 noon. While crossing the road at Rohilagad Phata, a speeding bus (MH-09-EM-9658) coming from Dharashiv towards Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar hit their motorcycle. Kamal was crushed under the wheels and died instantly, while Shamarav was critically injured.

Locals rushed Shamarav to a hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for further treatment. The accident has been registered at Paithan police station. Kamal Devghare is survived by two sons, a daughter, and a daughter-in-law.

(PHOTO)