Businessman assaulted over cricket dispute

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A dispute broke out when a businessman tried to explain to a group of youths not to play cricket in front of his shop. The accused allegedly attacked Abdul Aziz(56, Powerloom, Chikalthana Industrial Estate) with a bat, injuring him seriously. The incident took place at around 6 pm on August 9. MIDC Cidco police have registered a case against Ajgar Akbar (40), Saber Ali(35), Naser Ali (28) and Akbar Ali (65).