Businessman blackmailed by 'Dating App' acquaintance

Blackmailer caught in police trap, extorted Rs 5 lakhs

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 40-year-old businessman from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar fell victim to blackmail after befriending a woman on the dating app 'Tinder'. The woman, identified as Swati Vishnukant Kendre (Dargah Road, Plot no 3, Satara), initially built trust by engaging in friendly conversations. However, their relationship took a dark turn when Kendre began recording their private moments and extorting money from the businessman.

Despite paying Rs 5 lakh, the demands continued, leading the businessman to report the matter to the police. In a successful operation, the police apprehended Swati while she was accepting extortion money.

The incident unfolded when the businessman, (40), met Swati on Tinder in May 2023. Their friendship grew, but Swati soon began demanding money under various pretexts, taking a total of Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000 from him.

During Diwali, Swati threatened to expose their relationship to the businessman's family unless he paid her an additional Rs 5 lakh. Fearing humiliation, he paid Rs 3 lakh in cash, along with online transfers totaling Rs 75,000 and Rs 25,000 to Swati's bank account. However, the demands escalated, reaching Rs 11 lakh.

Distressed, the businessman sought help from the Midc Cidco police. They set a trap at Moscow Corner and caught Swati red-handed while accepting the marked money.

Swati’s accomplice on the run

Investigations revealed that Swati, a civil engineering graduate from Nanded, was in collaboration with builder Taher Pathan (Satara) in the incident. She has no contact with her family. However, Pathan escaped from the police. PSI Amol Sonwane is further investigating the case.