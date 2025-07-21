Businessman found dead under Karodi bridge

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A Waluj-based agro company director was found dead under a bridge near Karodi toll plaza on the Dhule-Solapur highway on Monday afternoon, sparking suspicions of foul play.

The deceased has been identified as Sagar Parlkar (37), a resident of Kanchanwadi and originally from Paithan. He was the co-director of Pushpak Agro Company located in Waluj MIDC.

Parlkar had left for Hatnur in Kannad taluka on Sunday afternoon for work on his two-wheeler. Around 9 pm, he called his wife and told her he would return within an hour. That was his last known contact. When he didn’t return, his worried family and friends launched a search.

The next afternoon, motorists spotted his body under the Karodi bridge. Police inspector Rekha Londhe and police sub-inspector Ayub Pathan rushed to the scene. A damaged two-wheeler, mobile phone, and Aadhaar card were found nearby, helping identify the deceased. The body was sent to the Government Medical College and Hospital (Gmch) for postmortem. A head injury was noted, and a truck’s number plate (TS-15-UE-6934) was also found at the site. Police have summoned the truck owner for questioning. Parlkar lived with his mother, wife, and two young children. Police say the exact cause of death will be determined after the postmortem report.